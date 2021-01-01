Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Plus vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (639 against 432 nits)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (94 vs 87 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Nokia
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Plus
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 77.8% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 2082:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
7 Plus
432 nits
iPhone 11 +48%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
7 Plus
77.8%
iPhone 11 +2%
79%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
iPhone 11
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
iPhone 11
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Plus
n/a
iPhone 11
513644

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Android One -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:37 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Plus
11:10 hr
iPhone 11 +38%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Plus
11:42 hr
iPhone 11 +61%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Plus +22%
21:36 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Plus
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
7 Plus
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
7 Plus
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Plus +3%
85.1 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2018 September 2019
Release date March 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.361 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.776 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

