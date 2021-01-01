Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.