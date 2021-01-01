Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Plus vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3140 mAh
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (87 vs 76 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 82% higher maximum brightness (787 against 432 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Plus
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 77.8% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 95.3%
PWM Not detected 255 Hz
Response time 36.4 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 2082:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Plus
432 nits
Pixel 4a +82%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
7 Plus
77.8%
Pixel 4a +7%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7 Plus and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
Pixel 4a
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
Pixel 4a
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Plus
n/a
Pixel 4a
268824

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Android One Stock Android
OS size 16 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:37 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Pixel 4a +3%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Pixel 4a +7%
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Plus
21:36 hr
Pixel 4a +5%
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Plus
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
7 Plus
n/a
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
7 Plus
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Plus
85.1 dB
Pixel 4a +1%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 August 2020
Release date March 2018 October 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.361 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.776 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

