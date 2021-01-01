Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Plus vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Nokia 7 Plus vs Huawei Honor 10

Нокиа 7 Плюс
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Nokia 7 Plus
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (87 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3400 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (499 against 426 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Plus
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 2082:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
7 Plus
426 nits
Honor 10 +17%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Plus
77.8%
Honor 10 +3%
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7 Plus and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Plus
147374
Honor 10 +42%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Plus
n/a
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Android One EMUI 9.1
OS size 16 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:37 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Honor 10 +4%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Plus +1%
21:36 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Plus +1%
85.3 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2018 April 2018
Release date March 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.361 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.776 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 10. It has a better display, performance, software, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Nokia 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Nokia 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Nokia 7 Plus vs Huawei P20 Lite
4. Nokia 7 Plus vs Nokia 8.1
5. Nokia 7 Plus vs Nokia 7.1
6. Huawei Honor 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Huawei Honor 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 vs Honor 20
10. Huawei Honor 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish