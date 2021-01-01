Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.