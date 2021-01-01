Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Plus vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Нокиа 7 Плюс
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Nokia 7 Plus
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Plus
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast 2082:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
7 Plus
426 nits
Honor 20 +6%
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Plus
77.8%
Honor 20 +8%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7 Plus and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
Honor 20
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
Honor 20
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Plus
147374
Honor 20 +109%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Plus
n/a
Honor 20
402897
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Magic 4.0
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:37 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Honor 20 +19%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Honor 20 +24%
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Plus
21:36 hr
Honor 20 +51%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Plus +5%
85.3 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2018 May 2019
Release date March 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.361 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.776 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

