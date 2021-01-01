Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Plus vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Nokia 7 Plus vs Huawei P20 Lite

Нокиа 7 Плюс
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Nokia 7 Plus
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3000 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (87 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 660
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (475 against 426 nits)
  • Weighs 41 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Plus
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 2082:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
7 Plus
426 nits
P20 Lite +12%
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Plus
77.8%
P20 Lite +4%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7 Plus and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
7 Plus +73%
1610
P20 Lite
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7 Plus +61%
5849
P20 Lite
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Plus +98%
147374
P20 Lite
74536
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One EMUI 9.0
OS size 16 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:37 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Plus
11:10 hr
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Plus +21%
11:42 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Plus +29%
21:36 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Plus +1%
85.3 dB
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 March 2018
Release date March 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.361 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.776 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Nokia 7 Plus
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Nokia 7 Plus
3. Nokia 7.2 or Nokia 7 Plus
4. Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 7 Plus
5. Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 7 Plus
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei P20 Lite
7. Huawei P30 or Huawei P20 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Huawei P20 Lite
9. Huawei P40 or Huawei P20 Lite
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Huawei P20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish