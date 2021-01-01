Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Plus vs Nokia 5.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (494 against 429 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Plus
vs
Nokia 5.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 95.9%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 36.4 ms 41.8 ms
Contrast 2082:1 1631:1
Max. Brightness
7 Plus
429 nits
Nokia 5.4 +15%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Plus
77.8%
Nokia 5.4 +5%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
Nokia 5.4
493
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
Nokia 5.4
1485
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Plus
n/a
Nokia 5.4
182251

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 16 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:37 hr 2:51 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Talk (3G)
7 Plus
21:36 hr
Nokia 5.4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Plus
85.3 dB
Nokia 5.4 +7%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 December 2020
Release date March 2018 December 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.361 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.776 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 5.4. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 7 Plus.

