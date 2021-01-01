Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Plus vs Nokia 6.2 – which one to choose?

Nokia 7 Plus vs Nokia 6.2

VS
Nokia 7 Plus
Nokia 6.2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Nokia 6.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (87 vs 73 hours)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (575 against 426 nits)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Plus
vs
Nokia 6.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% 82.5%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM Not detected 2336 Hz
Response time 36.4 ms 37.6 ms
Contrast 2082:1 1528:1
Max. Brightness
7 Plus
426 nits
Nokia 6.2 +35%
575 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Plus
77.8%
Nokia 6.2 +6%
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 509
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6.2
272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6.2
1250
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Plus +27%
147374
Nokia 6.2
116181
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Plus
n/a
Nokia 6.2
146322
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 16 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:37 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Plus +9%
11:10 hr
Nokia 6.2
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Plus +38%
11:42 hr
Nokia 6.2
8:30 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Plus
21:36 hr
Nokia 6.2 +23%
26:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Plus +2%
85.3 dB
Nokia 6.2
83.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 September 2019
Release date March 2018 October 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.361 W/kg 0.975 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.776 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 6.2. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 7 Plus.

