Nokia 7 Plus vs Nokia 6.2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Nokia 6.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 19% longer battery life (87 vs 73 hours)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (575 against 426 nits)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.8%
|82.5%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|36.4 ms
|37.6 ms
|Contrast
|2082:1
|1528:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|Android One
|OS size
|16 GB
|15.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:37 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2018
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.361 W/kg
|0.975 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.776 W/kg
|1.42 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 6.2. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 7 Plus.
