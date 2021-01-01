Nokia 7 Plus vs Nokia 7.1
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Nokia 7.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 740 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3060 mAh
- Shows 9% longer battery life (87 vs 80 hours)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (490 against 426 nits)
- Weighs 26 grams less
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.8%
|80.1%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|2315 Hz
|Response time
|36.4 ms
|31 ms
|Contrast
|2082:1
|1603:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|150 mm (5.91 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|Android One
|OS size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|3060 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:37 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|March 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.361 W/kg
|0.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.776 W/kg
|1.74 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 7 Plus. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 7.1.
