Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.