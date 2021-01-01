Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.1 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Nokia 8.1 vs Huawei Honor 10

Нокиа 8.1
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Nokia 8.1
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (189K versus 159K)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (539 against 499 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.1
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.9:9
PPI 408 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.55% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 75 Hz Not detected
Response time 32 ms -
Contrast 930:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.1 +8%
539 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 8.1 +2%
81.55%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.1 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 500 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.1 +12%
389
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.1
1473
Honor 10 +3%
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 8.1
159900
Honor 10 +31%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.1 +19%
189619
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM - EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.1
79.8 dB
Honor 10 +6%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2018 April 2018
Release date December 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 374 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 8.1. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia 8.1 vs Mi A3
2. Nokia 8.1 vs Honor 20
3. Nokia 8.1 vs Galaxy M30s
4. Nokia 8.1 vs Poco X2
5. Nokia 8.1 vs 7 Plus
6. Honor 10 vs Redmi Note 7
7. Honor 10 vs Galaxy A50
8. Honor 10 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Honor 10 vs Honor 20
10. Honor 10 vs Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish