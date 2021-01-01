Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.