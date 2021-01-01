Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.1 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Nokia 8.1 vs Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (539 against 451 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 189K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 389 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.1
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.55% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.6%
PWM 75 Hz Not detected
Response time 32 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast 930:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.1 +20%
539 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 8.1
81.55%
Honor 20 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.1 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.1
389
Honor 20 +73%
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.1
1473
Honor 20 +59%
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 8.1
159900
Honor 20 +93%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.1
189619
Honor 20 +112%
402897
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Magic 4.0
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
Honor 20
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.1
79.8 dB
Honor 20 +2%
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2018 May 2019
Release date December 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 374 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

