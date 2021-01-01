Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.