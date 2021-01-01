Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.1 vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Nokia 8.1 vs Huawei P20 Lite

Нокиа 8.1
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Nokia 8.1
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (539 against 475 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.1
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 18.9:9
PPI 408 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.55% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.8%
PWM 75 Hz Not detected
Response time 32 ms -
Contrast 930:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.1 +13%
539 nits
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 8.1 +1%
81.55%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.1 and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.1
1473
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 8.1 +115%
159900
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.1
189619
P20 Lite
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM - EMUI 9.0
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.1
79.8 dB
P20 Lite +5%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2018 March 2018
Release date December 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 374 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Nokia 8.1
2. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Nokia 8.1
3. Oppo Realme X2 and Nokia 8.1
4. Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 8.1
5. Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P20 Lite
7. Huawei P30 and P20 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei P20 Lite
9. Huawei P40 and P20 Lite
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Huawei P20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish