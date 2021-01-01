Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.1 vs Nokia 2.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.1
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (192K versus 70K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (408 vs 271 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (545 against 482 nits)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.1
vs
Nokia 2.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19:9
PPI 408 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.55% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 95.7%
PWM 75 Hz 7692 Hz
Response time 32 ms 37.4 ms
Contrast 930:1 2239:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.1 +13%
545 nits
Nokia 2.3
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 8.1 +1%
81.55%
Nokia 2.3
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.1 +146%
391
Nokia 2.3
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.1 +175%
1471
Nokia 2.3
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.1 +172%
192389
Nokia 2.3
70853

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Android One
OS size 13 GB 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.1
79.2 dB
Nokia 2.3 +7%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced December 2018 December 2019
Release date December 2018 December 2019
Launch price ~ 374 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.1 is definitely a better buy.

