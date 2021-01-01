Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.