Nokia 8.1 vs Nokia 5.3

Нокиа 8.1
Nokia 8.1
VS
Нокиа 5.3
Nokia 5.3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.1
  • 52% higher pixel density (408 vs 268 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (192K versus 166K)
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (545 against 479 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 391 and 307 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.1
vs
Nokia 5.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.55% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 94.4%
PWM 75 Hz Not detected
Response time 32 ms 43 ms
Contrast 930:1 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.1 +14%
545 nits
Nokia 5.3
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 8.1
81.55%
Nokia 5.3 +1%
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 610
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.1 +27%
391
Nokia 5.3
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.1 +6%
1471
Nokia 5.3
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.1 +15%
192389
Nokia 5.3
166606

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM - Android One
OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.1 +5%
79.2 dB
Nokia 5.3
75.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2018 March 2020
Release date December 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 374 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg -
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 8.1. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 5.3.

