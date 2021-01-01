Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.