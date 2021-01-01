Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.1 vs 7 Plus – which one to choose?

Nokia 8.1 vs 7 Plus

Нокиа 8.1
VS
Нокиа 7 Плюс
Nokia 8.1
Nokia 7 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Nokia 8.1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.1
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (539 against 426 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.1
vs
7 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 18:9
PPI 408 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.55% 77.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 75 Hz Not detected
Response time 32 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 930:1 2082:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.1 +27%
539 nits
7 Plus
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 8.1 +5%
81.55%
7 Plus
77.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 512
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.1
389
7 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.1
1473
7 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 8.1 +8%
159900
7 Plus
147374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.1
189619
7 Plus
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Android One
OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 8.1
n/a
7 Plus
21:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.1
79.8 dB
7 Plus +7%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2018 February 2018
Release date December 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 374 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.361 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 1.776 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia 8.1. It has a better display, software, camera, and design.

