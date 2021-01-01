Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.3 vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Nokia 8.3 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Нокиа 8.3
Nokia 8.3
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Comes with 2273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2227 mAh
  • Has a 1.41 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 320K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Nokia
  • Stereo speakers
  • 23% higher pixel density (476 vs 386 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 14.4 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.3
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.81 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 -
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 85.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 1216:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.3 +7%
661 nits
iPhone 12 mini
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 8.3
82.9%
iPhone 12 mini +3%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.3
612
iPhone 12 mini +160%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.3
1893
iPhone 12 mini +118%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.3
320473
iPhone 12 mini +84%
588925

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 25 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 October 2020
Release date May 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 11 or Nokia 8.3
2. Galaxy S20 or Nokia 8.3
3. Redmi 7A or Nokia 8.3
4. OnePlus 8 or Nokia 8.3
5. Nokia 5.3 or Nokia 8.3
6. iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini
7. iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 mini
8. iPhone X or iPhone 12 mini
9. iPhone 8 or iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish