Nokia 8.3 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

VS
Nokia 8.3
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (323K versus 270K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.3
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time 28 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast 1216:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.3
672 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +4%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 8.3
82.9%
Pixel 4a 5G +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.3 +5%
624
Pixel 4a 5G
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.3 +10%
1968
Pixel 4a 5G
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.3 +19%
323366
Pixel 4a 5G
270736
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (201st and 268th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 25 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 107°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.3
83.4 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +9%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date May 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a 5G. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 8.3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

