Nokia 8.3 vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
- Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4080 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 12W
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Stereo speakers
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 12% higher pixel density (432 vs 386 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|85.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|97.4%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|28 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|1216:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|103856
|GPU
|-
|92784
|Memory
|-
|74253
|UX
|-
|90089
|Total score
|360552
|359469
|Stability
|-
|89%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1084
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|25 GB
|16.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|107°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.989 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.444 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 8.3.
