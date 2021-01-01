Nokia 8.3 vs Google Pixel 5 VS Nokia 8.3 Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3 Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4080 mAh

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 12W

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Stereo speakers

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

12% higher pixel density (432 vs 386 PPI)

Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.81 inches 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 386 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 85.9% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 97.4% PWM - 367 Hz Response time 28 ms 5 ms Contrast 1216:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Nokia 8.3 669 nits Pixel 5 +4% 693 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Nokia 8.3 82.9% Pixel 5 +4% 85.9%

Performance Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia 8.3 +3% 616 Pixel 5 598 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia 8.3 +6% 1916 Pixel 5 1813 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia 8.3 360552 Pixel 5 359469 CPU - 103856 GPU - 92784 Memory - 74253 UX - 90089 Total score 360552 359469 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nokia 8.3 n/a Pixel 5 1084 Stability - 89% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1084 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM - Stock Android OS size 25 GB 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4080 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (12 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Nokia 8.3 n/a Pixel 5 12:41 hr Watching videos (Player) Nokia 8.3 n/a Pixel 5 15:33 hr Talk (3G) Nokia 8.3 n/a Pixel 5 25:54 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 107° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6000 x 4000 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nokia 8.3 87 Pixel 5 +48% 129 Video quality Nokia 8.3 86 Pixel 5 +24% 107 Generic camera score Nokia 8.3 86 Pixel 5 +40% 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 24 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia 8.3 83.4 dB Pixel 5 +10% 91.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2020 September 2020 Release date May 2020 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 8.3.