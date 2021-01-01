Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.3 vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Nokia 8.3 vs Google Pixel 5

Нокиа 8.3
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Nokia 8.3
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4080 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (432 vs 386 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.3
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time 28 ms 5 ms
Contrast 1216:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.3
669 nits
Pixel 5 +4%
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 8.3
82.9%
Pixel 5 +4%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.3 +3%
616
Pixel 5
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.3 +6%
1916
Pixel 5
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 8.3
360552
Pixel 5
359469
CPU - 103856
GPU - 92784
Memory - 74253
UX - 90089
Total score 360552 359469
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Pixel 5
1084
Stability - 89%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1084
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 25 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 107°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nokia 8.3
87
Pixel 5 +48%
129
Video quality
Nokia 8.3
86
Pixel 5 +24%
107
Generic camera score
Nokia 8.3
86
Pixel 5 +40%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.3
83.4 dB
Pixel 5 +10%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date May 2020 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 8.3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Nokia 8.3 and Galaxy S10
2. Nokia 8.3 and Galaxy A71
3. Nokia 8.3 and Galaxy M31
4. Nokia 8.3 and Redmi 7A
5. Nokia 8.3 and Nokia 7.2
6. Pixel 5 and Galaxy S21 Plus
7. Pixel 5 and iPhone 11 Pro
8. Pixel 5 and Galaxy S20 Ultra
9. Pixel 5 and Galaxy S20 FE
10. Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish