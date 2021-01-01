Nokia 8.3 vs Google Pixel 6 VS Nokia 8.3 Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 360K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 21W

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (845 against 669 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 386 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.8% PWM - 397 Hz Response time 28 ms 5 ms Contrast 1216:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Nokia 8.3 669 nits Pixel 6 +26% 845 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nokia 8.3 82.9% Pixel 6 +1% 83.4%

Performance Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Google Tensor Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 750 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia 8.3 616 Pixel 6 +66% 1024 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia 8.3 1916 Pixel 6 +51% 2884 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia 8.3 360552 Pixel 6 +86% 671607 CPU - 174794 GPU - 271691 Memory - 100065 UX - 128962 Total score 360552 671607 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nokia 8.3 n/a Pixel 6 6410 Stability - 54% Graphics test - 38 FPS Graphics score - 6410 PCMark 3.0 score - 10462 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM - Stock Android OS size 25 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 18 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (21 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Nokia 8.3 n/a Pixel 6 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) Nokia 8.3 n/a Pixel 6 20:25 hr Talk (3G) Nokia 8.3 n/a Pixel 6 21:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6000 x 4000 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nokia 8.3 87 Pixel 6 n/a Video quality Nokia 8.3 86 Pixel 6 n/a Generic camera score Nokia 8.3 86 Pixel 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia 8.3 83.4 dB Pixel 6 +3% 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2020 October 2021 Release date May 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.