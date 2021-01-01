Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.3 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 360K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (845 against 669 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.3
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time 28 ms 5 ms
Contrast 1216:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.3
669 nits
Pixel 6 +26%
845 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 8.3
82.9%
Pixel 6 +1%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 750 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.3
616
Pixel 6 +66%
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.3
1916
Pixel 6 +51%
2884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 8.3
360552
Pixel 6 +86%
671607
CPU - 174794
GPU - 271691
Memory - 100065
UX - 128962
Total score 360552 671607
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Pixel 6
6410
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6410
PCMark 3.0 score - 10462
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 25 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Pixel 6
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.3
83.4 dB
Pixel 6 +3%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 October 2021
Release date May 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

