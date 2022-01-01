Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.3 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 388K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (880 against 671 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (429 vs 386 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.3
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 28 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1216:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia 8.3
671 nits
Pixel 6a +31%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 8.3
82.9%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 750 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.3
624
Pixel 6a +69%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.3
1942
Pixel 6a +49%
2889
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia 8.3
388506
Pixel 6a +96%
762803
CPU 113312 205089
GPU 102883 300481
Memory 71396 112230
UX 97438 143131
Total score 388506 762803
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Pixel 6a
6051
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Graphics score - 6051
PCMark 3.0 score - 9668
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 25 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nokia 8.3
87
Pixel 6a +61%
140
Video quality
Nokia 8.3
86
Pixel 6a +29%
111
Generic camera score
Nokia 8.3
86
Pixel 6a +51%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.3
83.4 dB
Pixel 6a +5%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 May 2022
Release date May 2020 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

