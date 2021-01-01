Nokia 8.3 vs Huawei Honor 30 VS Nokia 8.3 Huawei Honor 30 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3 Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (669 against 500 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (450K versus 360K)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 386 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 86.6% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - Response time 28 ms - Contrast 1216:1 - Max. Brightness Nokia 8.3 +34% 669 nits Honor 30 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Blue Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nokia 8.3 82.9% Honor 30 +4% 86.6%

Performance Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2560 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MP8 GPU clock 750 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia 8.3 616 Honor 30 +54% 950 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia 8.3 1916 Honor 30 +34% 2577 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia 8.3 360552 Honor 30 +25% 450325 CPU - 126689 GPU - 144527 Memory - 83706 UX - 95883 Total score 360552 450325 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nokia 8.3 n/a Honor 30 2143 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 12 FPS Graphics score - 2143 PCMark 3.0 score - 10611 AnTuTu Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0 ROM - Magic UI 3.1.1 OS size 25 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6000 x 4000 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nokia 8.3 87 Honor 30 n/a Video quality Nokia 8.3 86 Honor 30 n/a Generic camera score Nokia 8.3 86 Honor 30 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 24 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia 8.3 83.4 dB Honor 30 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2020 April 2020 Release date May 2020 June 2020 SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.