Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Has a 0.97 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (658 against 475 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • 12% higher pixel density (432 vs 386 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 75 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.3
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9
PPI 386 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 1216:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.3 +39%
658 nits
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 8.3 +3%
82.9%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.3
1902
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 8.3
n/a
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.3
316585
P20 Lite
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM - EMUI 9.0
OS size 25 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 8.3
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.3
83.4 dB
P20 Lite +1%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2018
Release date May 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.

