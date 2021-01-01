Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.