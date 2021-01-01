Nokia 8.3 vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
- 5.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 55K)
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (661 against 404 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
- Weighs 65 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.9%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|94%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|28 ms
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|1216:1
|1382:1
Design and build
|Height
|171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|-
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|-
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|OS size
|25 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.989 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.444 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.
