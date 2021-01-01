Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.3 vs Nokia 1.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • 5.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 55K)
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (661 against 404 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 65 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.3
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 386 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 94%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms 40.5 ms
Contrast 1216:1 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.3 +64%
661 nits
Nokia 1.3
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 8.3 +7%
82.9%
Nokia 1.3
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 -
Lithography process 7 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 620 -
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.3
1893
Nokia 1.3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.3 +481%
320473
Nokia 1.3
55144

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
OS size 25 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS No
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.3 +5%
83 dB
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date May 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.

