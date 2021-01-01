Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 8.3 vs Nokia 4.2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 96K)
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (661 against 422 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 59 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 8.3
vs
Nokia 4.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 386 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 76.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 92%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms 42 ms
Contrast 1216:1 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 8.3 +57%
661 nits
Nokia 4.2
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 8.3 +8%
82.9%
Nokia 4.2
76.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 8.3 and Nokia 4.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 505
GPU clock 750 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 833 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 8.3 +246%
612
Nokia 4.2
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 8.3 +129%
1893
Nokia 4.2
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 8.3 +232%
320473
Nokia 4.2
96540

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Android One
OS size 25 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 8.3
83 dB
Nokia 4.2 +5%
87 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2020 February 2019
Release date May 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.

