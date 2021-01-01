Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Nokia 8.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.