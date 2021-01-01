Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia C1 vs Nokia 1.3 – which one to choose?

Nokia C1
Nokia C1
VS
Nokia 1.3
Nokia 1.3

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia C1 (with Unisoc) that was released on December 11, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2500 mAh
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (55K versus 41K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (295 vs 197 PPI)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia C1
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 480 x 960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 197 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 72.7% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia C1
385 nits
Nokia 1.3 +5%
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.6 mm (5.81 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia C1
72.7%
Nokia 1.3 +7%
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C1 and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 1.3
1538
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia C1
41177
Nokia 1.3 +34%
55144

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 6.9 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 March 2020
Release date January 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia 1.3. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, and design.

