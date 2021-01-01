Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia C1 vs 1 Plus – which one to choose?

Nokia C1 vs 1 Plus

Нокиа С1
Nokia C1
VS
Нокиа 1 Плюс
Nokia 1 Plus

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia C1 (with Unisoc) that was released on December 11, 2019, against the Nokia 1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia C1
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (49K versus 41K)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (450 against 385 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia C1
vs
1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 480 x 960 pixels 480 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 197 ppi 197 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 72.7% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Nokia C1
385 nits
1 Plus +17%
450 nits

Design and build

Height 147.6 mm (5.81 inches) 145 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 131 gramm (4.62 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia C1
72.7%
1 Plus +3%
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C1 and Nokia 1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1300 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores - 4 (4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 28 nanometers
Graphics - PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock - 570 MHz
FLOPS - ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Nokia C1
n/a
1 Plus
495
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Nokia C1
n/a
1 Plus
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia C1
41177
1 Plus +19%
49044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android Android Go
OS size 6.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 2500 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 February 2019
Release date January 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 94 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia C1. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 1 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia C1 or Xiaomi Redmi Go
2. Nokia C1 or Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
3. Nokia C1 or Nokia C2
4. Nokia C1 or Nokia 2.3
5. Nokia 1 Plus or Nokia 7.2
6. Nokia 1 Plus or Nokia 4.2
7. Nokia 1 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A10e
8. Nokia 1 Plus or Nokia 2.3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish