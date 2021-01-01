Nokia C1 vs 1 Plus
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia C1 (with Unisoc) that was released on December 11, 2019, against the Nokia 1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C1
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (49K versus 41K)
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (450 against 385 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|480 x 960 pixels
|480 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|197 ppi
|197 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|72.7%
|75.1%
Design and build
|Height
|147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
|145 mm (5.71 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|131 gramm (4.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Red
|Black, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|-
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Android Go
|OS size
|6.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 94 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia C1. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 1 Plus.
