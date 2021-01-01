Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia C1 vs Nokia 2.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia C1 (with Unisoc) that was released on December 11, 2019, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia C1
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2500 mAh
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (70K versus 41K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (482 against 385 nits)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 38% higher pixel density (271 vs 197 PPI)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia C1
vs
Nokia 2.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 480 x 960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 197 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 72.7% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.7%
PWM - 7692 Hz
Response time - 37.4 ms
Contrast - 2239:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia C1
385 nits
Nokia 2.3 +25%
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.6 mm (5.81 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia C1
72.7%
Nokia 2.3 +11%
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C1 and Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 4 (4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia C1
41177
Nokia 2.3 +72%
70853

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android Android One
OS size 6.9 GB 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 2.3
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 December 2019
Release date January 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 2.3 is definitely a better buy.

