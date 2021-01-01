Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia C1 vs Nokia 4.2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia C1 (with Unisoc) that was released on December 11, 2019, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia C1
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (93K versus 39K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2500 mAh
  • 50% higher pixel density (295 vs 197 PPI)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (419 against 387 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia C1
vs
Nokia 4.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 480 x 960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 197 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.7% 76.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 92%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42 ms
Contrast - 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia C1
387 nits
Nokia 4.2 +8%
419 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.6 mm (5.81 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia C1
72.7%
Nokia 4.2 +5%
76.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C1 and Nokia 4.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1300 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 505
GPU clock - 450 MHz
FLOPS - ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 833 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 4.2
76472
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia C1
39085
Nokia 4.2 +140%
93738
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Stock Android Android One
OS size 6.9 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 4.2
87.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 February 2019
Release date January 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia 4.2. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, and camera.

