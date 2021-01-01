Nokia C1 vs Nokia 4.2
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia C1 (with Unisoc) that was released on December 11, 2019, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C1
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (93K versus 39K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2500 mAh
- 50% higher pixel density (295 vs 197 PPI)
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (419 against 387 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|480 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|197 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.7%
|76.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|92%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|42 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1712:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Red
|Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|1950 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|-
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|833 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Android One
|OS size
|6.9 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2048 x 1536
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|1.53 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia 4.2. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, and camera.
