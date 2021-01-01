Nokia C1 vs Nokia 7.2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia C1 (with Unisoc) that was released on December 11, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C1
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
- 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (176K versus 39K)
- 103% higher pixel density (400 vs 197 PPI)
- Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 2500 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (578 against 387 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|480 x 960 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|197 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.7%
|82.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Red
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|-
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Android One
|OS size
|6.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2048 x 1536
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.6 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|0.989 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|1.444 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7.2 is definitely a better buy.
