Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia C1 (with Unisoc) that was released on December 11, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia C1
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (176K versus 39K)
  • 103% higher pixel density (400 vs 197 PPI)
  • Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 2500 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (578 against 387 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia C1
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 480 x 960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 197 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.7% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Nokia C1
387 nits
Nokia 7.2 +49%
578 nits

Design and build

Height 147.6 mm (5.81 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia C1
72.7%
Nokia 7.2 +13%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C1 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 512
GPU clock - 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 7.2
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 7.2
142995
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia C1
39085
Nokia 7.2 +352%
176706
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android Android One
OS size 6.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia C1
n/a
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date January 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7.2 is definitely a better buy.

