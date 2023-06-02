Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia C110 vs Moto G13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia C110 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 2, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia C110
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (214K versus 102K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 10W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Evaluation of Nokia C110 and Motorola Moto G13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia C110
vs
Moto G13

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 273 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1914:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia C110
n/a
Moto G13
555 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia C110
81.9%
Moto G13 +2%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C110 and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Mediatek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia C110
150
Moto G13 +139%
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia C110
744
Moto G13 +71%
1269
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia C110
102617
Moto G13 +109%
214629
CPU - 68339
GPU - 34495
Memory - 47936
UX - 63831
Total score 102617 214629
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Nokia C110
n/a
Moto G13
8252
Web score - 6902
Video editing - 6158
Photo editing - 19134
Data manipulation - 5253
Writing score - 9361
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4096 x 2048
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia C110
n/a
Moto G13
78.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 January 2023
Release date June 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 5 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G13 is definitely a better buy.

