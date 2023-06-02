Nokia C110 vs Motorola Moto G13
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Nokia C110 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 2, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C110
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (214K versus 102K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Supports 10W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
44
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
31
57
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
14
24
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
24*
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
43*
68*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|273 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|83.9%
|RGB color space
|-
|91.2%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1914:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|183.45 g (6.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Mediatek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Moto G13 +139%
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
744
Moto G13 +71%
1269
|CPU
|-
|68339
|GPU
|-
|34495
|Memory
|-
|47936
|UX
|-
|63831
|Total score
|102617
|214629
|Web score
|-
|6902
|Video editing
|-
|6158
|Photo editing
|-
|19134
|Data manipulation
|-
|5253
|Writing score
|-
|9361
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4096 x 2048
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 5 W
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G13 is definitely a better buy.
