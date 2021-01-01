Nokia C2 vs Huawei Y5 (2017)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Nokia C2 (with Spreadtrum SC9832E) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C2
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
- The phone is 3-years newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2017)
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|71.6%
|66.78%
Design and build
|Height
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Spreadtrum SC9832E
|MediaTek MT6737
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|-
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|733 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|Android Go
|EMUI 4.1
Battery
|Capacity
|2800 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2017
|Release date
|April 2020
|May 2017
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 100 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia C2 is definitely a better buy.
