Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Nokia C2 (with Spreadtrum SC9832E) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 282 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.6% 73.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 66 Hz
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 3029:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia C2
n/a
Huawei Y5p
505 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia C2
71.6%
Huawei Y5p +3%
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C2 and Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Spreadtrum SC9832E MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (8)
Architecture - - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia C2
n/a
Huawei Y5p
92554

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM Android Go EMUI 10.1
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia C2
n/a
Huawei Y5p
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 May 2020
Release date April 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5p is definitely a better buy.

