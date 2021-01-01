Nokia C2 vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Nokia C2 (with Spreadtrum SC9832E) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|71.6%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|94%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1382:1
Design and build
|Height
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Spreadtrum SC9832E
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android Go
|-
|OS size
|-
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2800 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 75 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia 1.3. It has a better software and design.
