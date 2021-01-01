Nokia C2 vs 1 Plus
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Nokia C2 (with Spreadtrum SC9832E) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Nokia 1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C2
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 2800 vs 2500 mAh
- 43% higher pixel density (282 vs 197 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Weighs 30 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|480 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|197 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|71.6%
|75.1%
Design and build
|Height
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|145 mm (5.71 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|131 gramm (4.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Spreadtrum SC9832E
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|-
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android Go
|Android Go
Battery
|Capacity
|2800 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 94 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia C2 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1