Nokia C2 vs Nokia 2.3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Nokia C2 (with Spreadtrum SC9832E) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C2
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2800 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|71.6%
|80.7%
|RGB color space
|-
|95.7%
|PWM
|-
|7692 Hz
|Response time
|-
|37.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2239:1
Design and build
|Height
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Spreadtrum SC9832E
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|-
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android Go
|Android One
|OS size
|-
|12.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2800 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2048 x 1536
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|December 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.41 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 2.3 is definitely a better buy.
