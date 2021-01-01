Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia C2 vs Nokia C1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Nokia C2 (with Spreadtrum SC9832E) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Nokia C1, which is powered by Unisoc and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Nokia C2
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 2800 vs 2500 mAh
  • 43% higher pixel density (282 vs 197 PPI)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 480 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 282 ppi 197 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 71.6% 72.7%
Max. Brightness
Nokia C2
n/a
Nokia C1
385 nits

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) 147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia C2
71.6%
Nokia C1 +2%
72.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C2 and Nokia C1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Spreadtrum SC9832E Unisoc
Max. clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia C2
n/a
Nokia C1
41177

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM Android Go Stock Android
OS size - 6.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh 2500 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 December 2019
Release date April 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia C2. It has a better display and battery life.

