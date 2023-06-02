Nokia C300 vs Infinix Hot 30
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia C300 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on June 2, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C300
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 10W)
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 202K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
44
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
58
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
20
32
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
31*
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55*
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|269 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.4%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|166.7 mm (6.56 inches)
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
308
Hot 30 +21%
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1164
Hot 30 +8%
1257
|CPU
|-
|66412
|GPU
|-
|58979
|Memory
|-
|48951
|UX
|-
|77924
|Total score
|202941
|253220
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|756
|Web score
|-
|6774
|Video editing
|-
|6223
|Photo editing
|-
|14887
|Data manipulation
|-
|5935
|Writing score
|-
|9169
Memory
|RAM size
|3 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|XOS 12.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|10 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Yes
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.5
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 30 is definitely a better buy.
