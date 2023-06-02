Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia C300 vs Hot 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia C300 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on June 2, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia C300
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 10W)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 202K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Evaluation of Nokia C300 and Infinix Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nokia C300
55*
Hot 30
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nokia C300
46*
Hot 30
58*
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia C300
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 269 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 166.7 mm (6.56 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia C300
80.4%
Hot 30 +5%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C300 and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia C300
308
Hot 30 +21%
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia C300
1164
Hot 30 +8%
1257
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia C300
202941
Hot 30 +25%
253220
CPU - 66412
GPU - 58979
Memory - 48951
UX - 77924
Total score 202941 253220
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia C300
n/a
Hot 30
756
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 756
PCMark 3.0
Nokia C300
n/a
Hot 30
8102
Web score - 6774
Video editing - 6223
Photo editing - 14887
Data manipulation - 5935
Writing score - 9169
Memory

RAM
RAM size 3 GB 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging No Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.5
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 March 2023
Release date June 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 30 is definitely a better buy.

