Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia C300 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on June 2, 2023, against the Nokia C110, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Nokia C110

Reasons to consider the Nokia C300

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Nokia C300 and Nokia C110 crucial features

