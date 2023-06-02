Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia C300 vs Nokia C110 – which one to choose?

Nokia C300 vs Nokia C110

46 out of 100
Nokia C300
VS
39 out of 100
Nokia C110
Nokia C300
Nokia C110

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia C300 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on June 2, 2023, against the Nokia C110, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia C300
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 102K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 308 and 150 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia C110
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Nokia C300 and Nokia C110 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia C300
vs
Nokia C110

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 273 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 81.9%

Design and build

Height 166.7 mm (6.56 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia C300
80.4%
Nokia C110 +2%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C300 and Nokia C110 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio P22
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia C300 +105%
308
Nokia C110
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia C300 +56%
1164
Nokia C110
744
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia C300 +98%
202941
Nokia C110
102617
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 June 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 5 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia C300 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A04e vs Nokia C110
2. Tecno Spark Go 2023 vs Nokia C110
3. Motorola Moto G13 vs Nokia C110
4. Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Nokia C300
5. Infinix Hot 30 vs Nokia C300
6. Realme C55 vs Nokia C300
7. Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Nokia C300
8. Motorola Moto G13 vs Nokia C300
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский