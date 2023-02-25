Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia C32 vs Hot 30 – which one to choose?

Nokia C32 vs Infinix Hot 30

46 out of 100
Nokia C32
VS
58 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30
Nokia C32
Infinix Hot 30

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia C32 (with Unisoc SC9863A1) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 116K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 10W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G88
  • Stereo speakers
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 369 and 189 points

Review

Evaluation of Nokia C32 and Infinix Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nokia C32
61*
Hot 30
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nokia C32
46*
Hot 30
58*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia C32
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199.4 g (7.03 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia C32
81.6%
Hot 30 +4%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C32 and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A1 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia C32
189
Hot 30 +95%
369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia C32
815
Hot 30 +53%
1246
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia C32
116386
Hot 30 +116%
251669
CPU 33668 66412
GPU 13642 58979
Memory 32880 48951
UX 36572 77924
Total score 116386 251669
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia C32
n/a
Hot 30
754
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 754
Web score - 6976
Video editing - 6153
Photo editing - 14926
Data manipulation - 5916
Writing score - 9203
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM - XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging No Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2023 March 2023
Release date February 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia C32 and Nokia G22
2. Nokia C32 and Samsung Galaxy A13
3. Nokia C32 and Motorola Moto G13
4. Nokia C32 and Samsung Galaxy A14
5. Nokia C32 and Oppo A17
6. Nokia C32 and Nokia G21
7. Nokia C32 and Xiaomi Redmi 12C
8. Nokia C32 and Realme C31
9. Infinix Hot 30 and Tecno Spark 10 Pro
10. Infinix Hot 30 and Hot 20
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский