Nokia C32 vs Infinix Hot 30
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia C32 (with Unisoc SC9863A1) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 116K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 10W)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G88
- Stereo speakers
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 369 and 189 points
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199.4 g (7.03 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A1
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|33668
|66412
|GPU
|13642
|58979
|Memory
|32880
|48951
|UX
|36572
|77924
|Total score
|116386
|251669
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|754
|Web score
|-
|6976
|Video editing
|-
|6153
|Photo editing
|-
|14926
|Data manipulation
|-
|5916
|Writing score
|-
|9203
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|XOS 12.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|10 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 30 is definitely a better buy.
