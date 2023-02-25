Nokia C32 vs Motorola Moto G13
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia C32 (with Unisoc SC9863A1) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 116K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 10W fast charging
- More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio G85
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|83.9%
|RGB color space
|-
|91.2%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1914:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|199.4 g (7.03 oz)
|183.45 g (6.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A1
|Mediatek Helio G85
|Max clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|33668
|68339
|GPU
|13642
|34495
|Memory
|32880
|47936
|UX
|36572
|63831
|Total score
|116386
|213649
|Web score
|-
|6934
|Video editing
|-
|6162
|Photo editing
|-
|19122
|Data manipulation
|-
|5422
|Writing score
|-
|9302
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4096 x 2048
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G13 is definitely a better buy.
