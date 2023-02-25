Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia C32 vs Moto G13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia C32 (with Unisoc SC9863A1) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 116K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 10W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio G85
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Evaluation of Nokia C32 and Motorola Moto G13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia C32
vs
Moto G13

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1914:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia C32
n/a
Moto G13
552 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199.4 g (7.03 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia C32
81.6%
Moto G13 +3%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia C32 and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A1 Mediatek Helio G85
Max clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia C32
189
Moto G13 +86%
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia C32
815
Moto G13 +54%
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia C32
116386
Moto G13 +84%
213649
CPU 33668 68339
GPU 13642 34495
Memory 32880 47936
UX 36572 63831
Total score 116386 213649
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score - 6934
Video editing - 6162
Photo editing - 19122
Data manipulation - 5422
Writing score - 9302
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4096 x 2048
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia C32
n/a
Moto G13
78.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2023 January 2023
Release date February 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G13 is definitely a better buy.

