Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G10 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Nokia G10 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Нокиа G00
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Nokia G10
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G10 (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Comes with 1165 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3885 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 102K)
  • 54% higher pixel density (413 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (699 against 466 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G10
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.52 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 96.9%
PWM 100000 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 52 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast 2425:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia G10
466 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +50%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G10
81.9%
Pixel 4a 5G +3%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G10 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 620
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G10
149
Pixel 4a 5G +298%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G10
870
Pixel 4a 5G +105%
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G10
102692
Pixel 4a 5G +164%
270736
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G10
78.6 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +15%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date April 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Nokia G10
2. Samsung Galaxy A02s or Nokia G10
3. Nokia G20 or Nokia G10
4. Nokia 5.4 or Nokia G10
5. Nokia X10 or Nokia G10
6. Apple iPhone 12 or Google Pixel 4a 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Google Pixel 4a 5G
8. Apple iPhone 12 mini or Google Pixel 4a 5G
9. Google Pixel 5 or 4a 5G
10. Google Pixel 3 or 4a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish