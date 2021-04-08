Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G10 vs Honor 30S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G10 (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30S
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 102K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G10
vs
Honor 30S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% -
PWM 100000 Hz -
Response time 52 ms -
Contrast 2425:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia G10 +2%
466 nits
Honor 30S
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G10
81.9%
Honor 30S +2%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G10 and Huawei Honor 30S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G10
149
Honor 30S +328%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G10
870
Honor 30S +183%
2464
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G10
102692
Honor 30S +252%
361637
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM - Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G10
78.6 dB
Honor 30S
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2021 March 2020
Release date April 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30S is definitely a better buy.

