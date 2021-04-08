Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G10 (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.