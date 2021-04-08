Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G10 vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Nokia G10 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Нокиа G00
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Nokia G10
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G10 (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 101K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 338 and 149 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G10
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 565:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G10
n/a
Honor 9X Lite
417 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G10
81.9%
Honor 9X Lite +3%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G10 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G10
149
Honor 9X Lite +127%
338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G10
847
Honor 9X Lite +58%
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G10
101199
Honor 9X Lite +63%
164489

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9
ROM - EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G10
n/a
Honor 9X Lite
78.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2020
Release date April 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G10. But if the display, performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Nokia G10
2. Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Nokia G10
3. Nokia G20 vs Nokia G10
4. Nokia 5.4 vs Nokia G10
5. Nokia X10 vs Nokia G10
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite
8. Huawei P40 Lite vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite
10. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish