Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G10 vs Nokia 5.4 – which one to choose?

Nokia G10 vs Nokia 5.4

Нокиа G00
VS
Нокиа 5.4
Nokia G10
Nokia 5.4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G10 (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (177K versus 101K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 3.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 497 and 149 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G10
vs
Nokia 5.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
Response time - 41.8 ms
Contrast - 1631:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G10
n/a
Nokia 5.4
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G10
81.9%
Nokia 5.4
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G10 and Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G10
149
Nokia 5.4 +234%
497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G10
847
Nokia 5.4 +75%
1485
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G10
101199
Nokia 5.4 +75%
177522

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM - Android One
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G10
n/a
Nokia 5.4
91 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2021 December 2020
Release date April 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 5.4. But if the software, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Nokia G10
2. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Nokia G10
3. Nokia G20 and Nokia G10
4. Motorola Moto G10 and Nokia G10
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Nokia 5.4
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Nokia 5.4
7. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Nokia 5.4
8. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Nokia 5.4
9. Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 5.4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish