Nokia G10
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G10 (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Comes with 1550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (177K versus 101K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 324 and 149 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G10
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Nokia G10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
574 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G10
81.9%
Nokia 7.2 +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G10 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 512
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G10
149
Nokia 7.2 +117%
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G10
847
Nokia 7.2 +72%
1453
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia G10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
142123
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G10
101199
Nokia 7.2 +76%
177802

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia G10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia G10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia G10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2019
Release date April 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 7.2. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G10.

