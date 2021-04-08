Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G10 vs Nokia 8.3 – which one to choose?

Nokia G10 vs Nokia 8.3

Нокиа G00
VS
Нокиа 8.3
Nokia G10
Nokia 8.3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G10 (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (323K versus 102K)
  • 43% higher pixel density (386 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (672 against 466 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G10
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 99.9%
PWM 100000 Hz -
Response time 52 ms 28 ms
Contrast 2425:1 1216:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G10
466 nits
Nokia 8.3 +44%
672 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G10
81.9%
Nokia 8.3 +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G10 and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 620
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G10
149
Nokia 8.3 +319%
624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G10
870
Nokia 8.3 +126%
1968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G10
102692
Nokia 8.3 +215%
323366
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
OS size - 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6000 x 4000
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G10
78.6 dB
Nokia 8.3 +6%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced April 2021 March 2020
Release date April 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Nokia G10
2. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Nokia G10
3. Nokia G20 and Nokia G10
4. Nokia 5.4 and Nokia G10
5. Nokia X10 and Nokia G10
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Nokia 8.3
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Nokia 8.3
8. OnePlus 8 Pro and Nokia 8.3
9. OnePlus 8 and Nokia 8.3
10. Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 8.3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish