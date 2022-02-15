Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G11 vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Nokia G11 vs Motorola Moto G22

Нокиа G11
VS
Моторола Мото G22
Nokia G11
Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G11 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G11
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 115K)
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (485 against 432 nits)
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 312 and 243 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G11
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.2% 93.2%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 41 ms 40 ms
Contrast 947:1 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G11 +12%
485 nits
Moto G22
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G11
81.6%
Moto G22 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G11 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G11 +28%
312
Moto G22
243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G11 +5%
1121
Moto G22
1066
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G11 +52%
175145
Moto G22
115145
CPU 60336 33595
GPU 21576 16969
Memory 38104 25788
UX 53951 38644
Total score 175145 115145
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7721 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5312 x 2988
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G11
82.6 dB
Moto G22 +5%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G22.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A13 5G vs Nokia G11
2. Nokia G10 vs Nokia G11
3. Nokia G21 vs Nokia G11
4. Galaxy A13 vs Moto G22
5. Redmi 10 vs Moto G22
6. Moto G31 vs Moto G22
7. Moto G30 vs Moto G22
8. Nokia G21 vs Moto G22
9. Moto G62 5G vs Moto G22
10. Moto G32 vs Moto G22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish