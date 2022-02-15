Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G11 vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Nokia G11 vs Motorola Moto G31

Нокиа G11
VS
Моторола Мото G31
Nokia G11
Motorola Moto G31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G11 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 14% higher peek brightness (482 against 424 nits)
  • Weighs 16.4 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 350 and 310 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G11
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 700 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.2% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 223 Hz
Response time 41 ms 6 ms
Contrast 947:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G11 +14%
482 nits
Moto G31
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 164.6 gramm (5.81 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G11
81.6%
Moto G31 +1%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G11 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G11
310
Moto G31 +13%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G11
1105
Moto G31 +9%
1206
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G11
182469
Moto G31 +6%
194183
CPU - 59845
GPU - 39344
Memory - 35715
UX - 60917
Total score 182469 194183
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 6461
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G11 +2%
82.6 dB
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 November 2021
Release date March 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia G10 or Nokia G11
2. Redmi Note 11 or Moto G31
3. Moto G50 or Moto G31
4. Moto G60 or Moto G31
5. Moto G22 or Moto G31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish