Nokia G11 vs Motorola Moto G31
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G11 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia G11
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 14% higher peek brightness (482 against 424 nits)
- Weighs 16.4 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 350 and 310 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|82.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.2%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|223 Hz
|Response time
|41 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|947:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|164.6 gramm (5.81 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~59 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|59845
|GPU
|-
|39344
|Memory
|-
|35715
|UX
|-
|60917
|Total score
|182469
|194183
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6461
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5050 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (46% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|November 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G31 is definitely a better buy.
